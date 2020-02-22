New York Post:

In the weeks before she died, Lara Prychodko spewed her anger at her married lover.

“I just woke up missing my beautiful amazing son whom I’ve lost because of my love of you,” wrote the tragic redhead in a 6:05 am email to Wayne Gattinella, a “flashy” executive and former CEO of WebMD, on Memorial Day, 2018.

Prychodko, 48, had lost custody of her young son during messy divorce negotiations with her estranged husband, and wanted her millionaire boyfriend to help with her bills, an exclusive Post investigation into the last few weeks of Prychodko’s life found.

“You said you would take care of private school,” the email continued. “But you are not. My child deserves the same privilege yours do.”

Prychodko was also putting pressure on Gattinella, a father of four, to leave his wife of 40 years, a friend told The Post.

