NEW YORK POST:

A pair of Great Danes killed an Ohio woman who kept the rescued animals over her husband’s objections, authorities said.

Mary Matthews, 49, was found dead Friday in her Waynesville home by her husband, Dale Mark Matthews, some two years after she rescued the aggressive dogs, the Dayton Daily News reports.

“I never wanted Great Danes but she wanted to rescue them,” Matthews told the newspaper. “She loved animals so I let her get them. I probably should have put my foot down and said no, obviously.”

Matthews said he was bitten by one of the massive dogs last month, leading him to worry that someone else could be attacked one day.

“Usually when the dogs got aggressive with her, I would just discipline them and put them outside but I wasn’t here,” Matthews said. “They would get in fights with each other. They would take it out on her if I wasn’t around.”