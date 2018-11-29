NEW YORK POST:

He smelled it – and she dealt with it.

A Florida woman who passed gas in a convenience store pulled a knife and threatened to “gut” a man who complained about it, police said.

Shanetta Yvette Wilson, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Police arrested her on Sunday and booked her at a detention facility in Pompano Beach, where her bail was set at $2,500.

Police say the alleged colon culprit threatened the customer, John Walker, when he complained about her flatulence while standing in line together at a Dollar General store in Dania Beach, according to an affidavit obtained by the Miami Herald.

Walker got into a verbal argument with Wilson “in reference to the defendant farting loudly,” the arrest report states.