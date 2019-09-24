THE GUARDIAN:

An early Renaissance masterpiece by the great Florentine painter Cimabue has been discovered in a kitchen in a town near Paris, art experts have said.

Christ Mocked, by the 13th-century artist who taught Giotto, is estimated to be worth between €4m and €6m (£3.5m to £5.3m), according to the old masters specialists Turquin.

They said the work was owned by a woman in the northern French town of Compiègne, who had it hanging between her kitchen and her sitting room. It was directly above a hotplate for cooking food.

The painting is thought to be part of a large diptych dating from 1280 when Cimabue, also known as Cenni di Pepo, painted eight scenes depicting Christ’s passion and crucifixion.

Two other scenes from the work hang in the National Gallery in London – The Virgin and Child with Two Angels – and the Frick Collection in New York (The Flagellation of Christ).

The scene in the National Gallery was also lost for centuries, and found only when a British aristocrat was clearing his ancestral seat in Suffolk. It was given to the nation in 2000.