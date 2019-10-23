FOX NEWS:

A visit to a popular tourist spot in Edinburgh, Scotland, was life-saving for one English woman after a thermal imaging display revealed a spot in her breast later diagnosed as cancer.

Bal Gill, 41, visited Camera Obscura & World of Illusions in May and has since had two surgeries to get rid of the cancer, according to a news release.

“We had been to Edinburgh Castle and on the way down we saw the museum,” she said. “While making our way through the floors we got to the thermal imaging camera room. As all families do, we entered and started to wave our arms and look at the images created. While doing this I noticed a heat patch (red in color) coming from my left breast. We thought it was odd and having looked at everyone else they didn’t have the same. I took a picture and we carried on and enjoyed the rest of the museum.”

Gill said when the family returned home a few days later, she turned to Google to do some research on thermal images and breast cancer. When her search returned dozens of articles, she made an appointment with her doctor and was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.