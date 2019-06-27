NEW YORK POST:

A woman has been detained in connection with the fatal shooting of a Virginia cardiologist and his fishing guide in Belize, according to new reports.

She is believed to have close ties to the guide, Mario Graniel, and is cooperating with investigators, according to Belize Live News.

The outlet said it wasn’t identifying the woman because she has not been charged.

Graniel and the doctor, Gary Swank, both 53, were murdered Sunday as they were fly fishing in the San Pedro Town lagoon around 10 a.m. Someone in a passing boat opened fire on them.

Police believe Graniel was the intended target and that Swank was “collateral damage,” Belize Live News reported.

Graniel is believed to have had a beef with “one of the notorious gang figures in San Pedro,” Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams told reported Monday, the Roanoke Times reported.