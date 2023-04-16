A woman who allegedly demanded reparations at an Ohio Target checkout line was punched in the face by a security guard and placed under arrest.

“This is my Rosa Parks moment,” 37-year-old Karen Ivery told police officers after a confrontation inside a Blue Ash Target last year, according to a report from the New York Post.

Ivery’s explanation to police came after a dramatic scene played out in the store, where she attempted to pay for her $1,000 grocery bill by demanding reparations from the store’s manager.

According to the police report, Ivery asked the Target cashier to speak with a manager when checking out her groceries, bringing up reparations several times during their encounter. When the manager arrived, Ivery asked for reparations before becoming angry and walking “aggressively” toward the manager.

“Ivery kept berating her about reparations and her privileged life” while walking toward the manager, the report said.

