FOX NEWS:

A British woman claims she developed a rare bacterial infection after she was bitten by an insect while on vacation.

Faye Wilkes, 41, was vacationing in Spain when she says she was bitten by an insect while sun tanning by the pool. At first, she didn’t think much of the bite — until she woke up that night with what she described as “shooting pain” in her left leg. A few days later, she had trouble walking, she claims.

“I felt like I had been stabbed in my left leg. It instantly began burning up, and I thought it was probably just a silly mosquito bite, so I went into the pool to cool it off,” she told South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency.

“From the moment my leg began hurting, I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t want to waste anybody’s time,” she continued. “After it started scabbing and I had difficulty walking, I knew I needed to get help.”