NBC NEW YORK:

A woman climbed over a visitor safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo’s African lion exhibit over the weekend, according to the zoo and video of the encounter that was posted online.

Video posted to Instagram shows a woman in a T-shirt and pants standing what appears to be just feet away from a male lion. They stare at each other for a brief period of time. Then she seems to almost taunt it, raising her arms and wiggling her body for a second as if she’s dancing. The lion just stares.

Hernán Reynoso, the man who captured the video, told News 4 he had been at the zoo with his wife and son. He was recording on his phone and his wife said, “Look at that!”

Reynoso turned. At first, he says he thought it was just part of the exhibit.

