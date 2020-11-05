New York Post:

A cop-hating demonstrator was charged with spitting in an NYPD sergeant’s face during wild protests in Manhattan Wednesday night, police said.

Devina Singh, 24, was caught on video without a mask and screaming at the sergeant, “F— you, fascist!” before allegedly spitting at him.

Singh, who lives in tiny Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, violation of local law and harassment.

Singh and her comrades were among the mob of left-wing, anti-cop protesters who clashed with police in the West Village, lit garbage on fire and screamed at diners outdoors, cops said. Sixty people were arrested.

Before that, hundreds gathered for a mostly peaceful post-Election Day demonstration in Washington Square Park, chanting, “Count the vote.”

