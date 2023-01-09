A Georgia woman has been charged with murder for allegedly killing an elderly married couple at a Florida senior living community on New Year’s Eve.

Vickie Williams, 50, appeared in court remotely Saturday and was ordered held in the Lake County Jail without bond for the killings of Darryl Getman, 83, and his 80-year-old wife, Shannon Getman, in the Watertown Village retirement community in Mount Dora, reported the station KBTX.

Williams — who had already been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle for allegedly stealing the victims’ car — faces two counts of first-degree murder.

More than a week after the slayings, police still have not disclosed how the Getmans died, and no motive has been released.

Investigators previously said the fatal attack appeared to be a random, “once-in-a-lifetime event,” and the suspect had no known ties to the area.

