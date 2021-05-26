The New York Post:

The Southwest Airlines flight attendant who got two of her teeth knocked out by a passenger was “very unprofessional” and provoked the wild altercation, another flier said.

The shocking incident unfolded just after a flight from Sacramento landed in San Diego on Sunday.

It began when the unnamed flight attendant confronted passenger Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, and her other family members about putting their face masks back on, news station Fox40 reported.

“It was so unnecessary. In the first altercation, she had said that she was going to call the captain,” said passenger Michelle Manner, who was sitting two rows in front of them.

