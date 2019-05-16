NEW YORK POST:

The woman charged with murder after police said she was caught on video pushing a 74-year-old man face-first off a bus in Las Vegas has been released on bail, court records show.

Cadesha Bishop, 25, of Las Vegas, was free Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond. She’s now on high-level electronic monitoring ahead of her preliminary hearing on May 23, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Police in Las Vegas released disturbing surveillance video Tuesday showing a woman pushing Serge Fournier, 74, with both hands down the front steps of a bus on March 21 after witnesses said he asked her to be nice to other passengers. Fournier died a month later from his injuries and a coroner ruled the death a homicide from complications of blunt force injuries, the newspaper reports.