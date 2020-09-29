The woman accused of trying to snatch NFL legend Joe Montana’s granddaughter from his California home was hit with felony attempted kidnapping and burglary charges Tuesday.

Sodsai Predpring Dalzell, 39, was arraigned in a Van Nuys courtroom and ordered held on $200,000 bail, CBS-TV in Los Angeles reported.

Montana, 64, helped foil the kidnap attempt on Saturday when Dalzell allegedly walked into his Malibu home and grabbed his sleeping 9-month-old granddaughter from her playpen shortly before 5 p.m.

