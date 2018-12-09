FOX NEWS:

A woman who was released from a jail in Colorado last month ended up back behind bars after an apparent escape attempt from the women’s bathroom at the facility.

The incident happened on Nov. 21, when Jessica Leger used the women’s bathroom in the lobby at the Jefferson County jail after being released from custody.

The 29-year-old allegedly locked herself in the bathroom and yelled “get me out of here,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by FOX31.

Deputies attempted to get the door open as the 29-year-old yelled at them to call family members, and overheard Leger saying she was having a psychotic episode, according to the warrant obtained by FOX31.

Surveillance video from the jail shows Leger dropping from the ceiling into the lobby, and then running to a corner of the room as a deputy runs out and apprehends her. Officials said that Leger had removed a paper towel dispenser from the wall above a toilet in the restroom and had crawled into the wall and made her way through to the ceiling.

Jessica Leger can be seen dropping from the ceiling into the lobby of the Jefferson County Jail.