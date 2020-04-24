NY POST
A woman was busted for allegedly spitting on a fellow shopper during a squabble over social distancing at a high-end Italian market in Philadelphia, according to a new report. Shopper Alexis Danilo told KYW-TV that she was shopping at Di Bruno Bros. in Center City Sunday when Jacqueline McBride, 27, got a little too close to her. “I backed away from her,” Danilo told the outlet. “I guess that upset her. She just said, ‘B—h, I don’t have the disease.’” “[She] bumped into me, and I said something along the lines of ‘That’s rude, there is a pandemic going on,’” Danilo added. “And then she just responded, ‘I’ll fight you right now,’ and took off her mask and spit on my face.”
