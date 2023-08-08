Woman Behind Viral “Mother F***er in Back Is Not Real” Meltdown Video Identified – Police Records Reveal True Events

The woman behind the now-infamous “motherf—r in back is not real” video has been identified as a 38-year-old marketing executive from Dallas, Texas.

The way the whole plane looked back lmao pic.twitter.com/bLiUAN8kuk — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) July 3, 2023

The viral clip, which has garnered millions of views on social media platforms, shows a frantic woman yelling while standing in the aisle on the airplane.

“I’m getting the fck off. And there’s a reason why,” she says, pointing down the aisle to the back of the plane. “I am telling you right now, that motherfcker, that motherf*cker back there is NOT REAL!”

At that point, many of the passengers turn their heads to look down the aisle, where a flight attendant is walking.

“And you can sit on this plane and you can f*cking die with him or not,” the woman says. “I’m not going to.”

One passenger casually says, “Bye.” as the woman leaves.

