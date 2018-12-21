NEW YORK POST:

A stranger whacked a good Samaritan in the head with a metal pipe when she tried to break up a spat he was having with another Manhattan straphanger, cops said Thursday.

The 28-year-old victim was on the northbound N/Q/R platform of the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday when she attempted to intervene in an argument between two men, cops said.

Suddenly, one of the men walloped her over the head with a metal pipe, causing lacerations, police said.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.