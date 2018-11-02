BERKELEYSIDE:

A woman who struck two strangers in the head with a large stick and threw a tree branch at an officer — possibly causing a concussion — was arrested Thursday in downtown Berkeley, authorities report.

The woman, 29-year-old Dawn Carraway, has been arrested repeatedly in Berkeley after other unprovoked attacks and arson incidents downtown. Thursday just after 9:30 a.m., police were called to Shattuck Avenue and Allston Way about someone knocking over garbage cans and throwing sticks at passing vehicles. Witnesses told police the woman also broke a large plate glass window at GameStop at 2200 Shattuck Ave. and hit someone with a stick.

“When two officers (both trained in Crisis Intervention) attempted to contact the suspect in front of GameStop, the suspect threw a tree branch … striking one of the officers in the head,” said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesman, in a prepared statement. “The two officers requested emergency help from other officers and were able to take the suspect into custody.”

Witnesses at the scene told police the woman had actually struck two different people in the head. One of them, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a head injury. The other person left before officers arrived. White said it appears the attacks were “unprovoked and that the people were simply waiting at the light to cross Allston Way.” He said officers hope the person who left calls BPD to make a statement.