CBS SACRAMENTO:

Police arrested a transient woman over the weekend for allegedly throwing a cup of scalding water at a Starbucks Barista, causing first and second degree burns to his face and neck.

According to Modesto police, the woman, Marci Katz, was given a free cup of hot water in a 20 oz Venti cup at the downtown H Street location.

Katz reportedly was known to employees for staying in the bathroom for extended periods, so one barista told her to not use it for more than 10 minutes. Police say Katz then threw the water at the barista, burning his face and neck.

The barista was treated at an area hospital.