A woman who allegedly licked her hands and touched food items and several surfaces at a South Carolina grocery store and sandwich shop was arrested.

Shenir Gibson Holliday was taken into custody Saturday after Sumter police responded to reports of a suspicious person at an IGA grocery store. Police said surveillance footage from the store showed Holliday, 38, licking her hands and coughing before touching food items and freezer doors.

