Woman arrested after trying to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home in Atlanta — stopped by off-duty NYPD officers

A woman attempted to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home, arriving with a gas canister and dousing the historic property in fuel Thursday.Video from the brazen attempt shows a woman dressed in all black freely pouring gasoline on the home’s front porch, windows and bushes around 5:45 p.m., WSB-TV reported.Two tourists from Utah viewing the home were able to intervene to stop the suspect, police said.One witness recalled the suspect began to grow irritated after she was having trouble spreading the fuel around the property, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.The suspected arsonist was quickly detained by two off-duty NYPD officers who had been visiting the historical landmark and held her until Atlanta police arrived.The off-duty officers jumped on the suspect after she pulled out a lighter and attempted to light it.

