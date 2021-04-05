Breitbart:

A drive-thru order took a bad turn on Tuesday when a woman allegedly opened fire into the window of a Burger King in Memphis, Tennessee, according to police.

“The Memphis Police Department said it all started when a woman got angry about how long she was waiting for her food at a Burger King on Winchester Road,” Fox 13 reported.

The woman was reportedly in the drive-thru line when she exited her car, approached the window, then began arguing with an employee.

Memphis police detailed the events in a Facebook post on Friday, along with photos of the suspect who appeared to be wearing a blue jacket with a red hood:

Video surveillance shows the suspect retrieve a black handgun from the vehicle, extend her upper body through the drive-thru window, and fire several shots at the Burger King workers. The workers fled from the gunfire through the rear door of the business and were unharmed. The suspect was accompanied by a male who was the driver of the gray sedan.

