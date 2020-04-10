BREITBART:

A California woman is accused of licking nearly $2,000 worth of grocery store items at a Safeway supermarket near Lake Tahoe.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a report Wednesday of a customer “licking groceries inside of the store.”

Employees say the woman, Jennifer Walker, 53, of South Lake Tahoe, licked and then stole several pieces of jewelry and other goods.

A Safeway employee told the police the $1,800 in goods were “unsellable due to the cross-contamination” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police arrested Walker on one count of felony vandalism and booked her into the El Dorado County Jail.

