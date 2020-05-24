Daily Mail:

Nancy Arechiga was arrested on Saturday by police in San Leandro, California

Police said Arechiga left notes at five homes on Friday in Oakland suburb

Notes demanded those born abroad leave ‘immediately’ so whites can move in

Photographed by Ring security camera at one home

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly writing a racist letter ordering residents of a San Francisco Bay Area town to vacate their homes so ‘a white person can move in.’

Nancy Arechiga, a resident of San Leandro, is alleged to have left the notes at five different homes in the Heron Bay section of the Oakland suburb on Friday evening.

The letter generated significant attention on social media after it was circulated by one of the residents who received it, Trinny Wynn.

The letter, which was dated May 22, reads: ‘We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, inspire domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Read more at The Daily Mail