The Daily Mail:

Four suspects have been arrested over alleged attack on the woman last Friday

They had apparently set up camp in the park after recently arriving on the island

Alleged victim is a 36-year-old woman, Irish or Nordic, who lives on Spain’s Canary Islands

The woman had asked if she could help them with anything, but within ‘a matter of seconds’ this led to her being assaulted, according to Okdiario.

A woman was gang-raped by four North African migrants on Gran Canaria after stopping to ask them about their plight, it is alleged.

Four suspects who had recently arrived on the Spanish holiday island from the Maghreb region have been arrested over the alleged attack on the 36-year-old. According to El Periodico, the woman is believed to have started a conversation with the men while walking through the Agua La Perra park in the town of Mogan.

After the alleged gang-rape, she first went to a doctor before Spain‘s Civil Guard took up the investigation and later arrested the four men. The suspects, aged between 18 and 35, were arrested by the Civil Guard on Monday three days after the gang-rape allegedly took place.

The alleged victim is believed to have lived on the Canary Islands, whereas the suspects are thought to have arrived only recently on a boat. Media reports described the alleged victim as either an Irish expat or coming from a Nordic country.

Local media said they were given initially government-provided accommodations managed by the Red Cross but later kicked out for breaking the rules. They are then thought to have set up camp in the park where the woman was allegedly attacked after enquiring about their situation.

The woman had asked if she could help them with anything, but within ‘a matter of seconds’ this had led to her being assaulted, according to Okdiario.

File this one under: ‘No good deed goes unpunished.’

Read more at The Daily Mail