phys.org

Researchers of the Department of Ethology, Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) have been investigating dogs’ reactions to wolf howls. Are there dogs that are more prone to reply with howling? Are these dogs genetically closer to wolves? To answer these questions, the effects of the dogs’ breed, age and sex on their behavior were tested in this study. Results of this extraordinary research were published in Communications Biology. When one hears a howl in the forest, the first thing that he associates that sound with is the wolf. And it’s true, howling is a characteristic communication form of wolves, but it is also widespread among canine species. They use it for long-distance communication with others, to mark territory boundaries, and also, to define the position of the other wolves, which in most cases, also reply with howling. Among their domesticated relatives, our best friend the domestic dog, the situation seems a bit more complicated: some breeds, like wolf-like sled dogs, are widely believed to be “hard-howlers,” meaning that they howl frequently, even in “reply” to irrelevant sounds like bells, sirens or music, while others never howl even once during their life, even though they are capable of producing them. Researchers of the Department of Ethology, Eötvös Loránd University aimed to solve the mystery of dog howling, and examine whether is it true that specific breeds are more prone to howl and whether this has anything to do with their genetic closeness to wolves.

Read More