London’s LGBTQIA2S+ Pride Parade was disrupted on Saturday by radical climate change activists as leftists compete for the spotlight of the multifaceted progressive agenda.

Seven Just Stop Oil activists were arrested as the green extremists disrupted London’s Pride Parade for allegedly failing to “protect” the LGBTQIA2S+ from the supposedly impending Armageddon of climate change.

The green activists used their typical tactic of laying down on the road to stop the march, choosing to block the float sponsored by Coca-Cola over its role in plastic pollution.

Unlike during similar protests from Just Stop Oil and other climate radicals, the protesters were cleared within around 15 minutes from the road, according to the Metropolitan Police, which has previously been accused of inaction when normal commuters are disrupted by such actions.

Representatives from Just Stop Oil had met with London Pride prior to the annual parade, demanding that the LGBTQIA2S+ organisation condemns new oil, gas, and coal projects as well as refusing sponsorship from “high-polluting industries and stop allowing the inclusion of floats from these organisations in the parade.”

