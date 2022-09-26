A woke fourth-grade teacher at William Penn Elementary in Utah, placed on paid leave after bragging that she built her classroom for “non-white students,” will get to keep her job. The teacher issued an apology for her video, in which she proudly stated, “If you look around and interact with some of the materials I have, you’ll notice that there’s, like, no white kids represented.”

“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority white school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom — because it’s built for non-white students,” the teacher said in a video posted to social media.

Watch Below:

This 4th grade teacher @WilliamPennEl explains that her classroom “is built for non-white students.” pic.twitter.com/jttAA1VWqy — 👁 Inside The Classroom (@EITC_Official) August 20, 2022

The teacher, who has not been identified, said that she made sure “no white kids” are “represented” in her classroom materials.

“If you look around and interact with some of the materials I have, you’ll notice that there’s, like, no white kids represented,” she said. “Same with my coloring pages, I have big stack of coloring pages that students can use, and not a single one with a person on it depicts a white person.”

“And the only Disney princesses I have are Mulan and Moana,” the teacher continued, adding that once she saw that her classroom library was “dominated by straight, cis, white men,” she “overpowered” them by buying books “that depict a lot of diverse peoples, whether that’s people of color or non-binary, trans, LGBTQ characters.”

