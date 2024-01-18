Woke Seattle teacher tells student identifying as straight is OFFENSIVE because it implies that LGBT people are ‘crooked’

A Seattle high school teacher has been slammed for allegedly blasting a student who labelled himself ‘straight’ – telling the boy to use a less ‘offensive’ term.

Ian Golash, the social studies department chair at Chief Sealth International High School, infuriated the 15-year-old boy’s mom, who filed a complaint.

She claimed Golash provided students with a ‘Social Identity Wheel’ worksheet asking 10th graders to reflect on various identities including racial, ethnic, gender and sexual orientation.

After her son labelled himself ‘straight,’ Golash allegedly told the boy that the term was offensive.

He later bizarrely tried to explain the word ‘implies that not to be straight is to be ‘crooked’ which could have a negative connotation.’

READ MORE