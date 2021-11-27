BREITBART:

The Salvation Army’s International Social Justice Commission crafted the guidance, which seeks to urge donors to “understand and acknowledge the definitions of race and racism and how the social construct of race has affected society” and ultimately “lament, repent and apologize for biases or racist ideologies held and actions committed.”

“Many have come to believe that we live in a post-racial society, but racism is very real for our brothers and sisters who are refused jobs and housing, denied basic rights and brutalized and oppressed simply because of the color of their skin,” the resource guide states, adding that there is an “urgent need for Christians to evaluate racist attitudes and practices in light of our faith, and to live faithfully in today’s world.”

The resource guide itself contains “five sessions” to “help delve into the topic of racism and the Church.” Those include entire sections titled.“Self-Care for People of Color,” “What is Whiteness?,” “Lamenting and Repenting — a Conversation Guide,” among others.

