When is it okay to dehumanise a black person? When that black person is a conservative Republican.

That seems to be the message of the storm of angry commentary that followed the election of Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor of Virginia. Sears has been denounced by Democrats and woke hacks as the black face of white supremacy, as a token black witlessly doing the bidding of evil white men. S

The fact that Virginians elected a lieutenant governor who is black and who was born outside of America – in Jamaica – would seem to suggest they are not the suburban racist scumbags so much of the commentariat thinks they are.

Sears has been depicted as a wide-eyed dupe of political ideologies she probably doesn’t even understand. This is woke racism in action, where any member of an ethnic minority that refuses to bow and scrape to the identitarian script is viciously written off as a dumb Uncle Tom.

Sears was elected lieutenant governor in the gubernatorial elections in Virginia last Tuesday. Glenn Youngkin was elected governor. This Republican victory was a massive upset for the Dems. It delivered a huge blow not only to Joe Biden, who got a 10-point win in Virginia just one year ago in the presidential election, but also to the whole paternalistic cult of identity politics.

Parents in Virginia were furious about the closure of their kids’ schools during the Covid pandemic, and also that their kids are being instructed in the hyper-racial, hyper-divisive ways of ‘Critical Race Theory’. The good voters of Virginia didn’t only say No to the Democratic candidate, Terry McAuliffe.They also said No to the manipulation of the education system to socialise a new generation into the identitarian narrative. They said No to the racial micromanagement that is the preferred method of governance of the new managerial elites.

And they did this by rallying behind a black immigrant woman who rejects these woke ideologies – Winsome Sears.

And yet still they’re being denounced as white supremacists. ‘Voting for a black candidate does not grant absolution from racism’, decreed a columnist for the Washington Post. The Youngkin / Sears voters were still likely ‘motivated by the racist dog whistles… that politicians use to play on racial fears’, he said.

Those dumb, dog-like voters, responding with tongue-wagging obedience to the shrill-pitched prejudices of Republican candidates – this really is how many observers view the people of Virginia, even the hundreds of thousands who voted for a ticket that included a black immigrant. And still these observers think they’re the good guys.

In one of the most shockingly racialised commentaries I’ve seen on mainstream TV for a long time, one observer denounced Sears as a ‘black face speaking on behalf of a white-supremacist legacy’. These were the words of political scholar Michael Eric Dyson. He said of Sears: ‘There is a black mouth moving but a white idea… running on the runway of the tongue.’ Face, tongue – note the complete lack of consideration for Sears’ mind or beliefs. To some she’s just body parts, the black fleshy exterior of white supremacy. It is disturbingly dehumanising.

