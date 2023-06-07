Pope Francis told an environmental group this week that he has banned plastic in the Vatican and the small city-state is now “93 percent plastic-free.”

In his meeting with participants in the Green and Blue Festival celebrating World Environment Day, the pontiff said that battling climate change is “an immense and demanding challenge,” because it requires “a change of course, a decisive shift in the current model of consumption and production, all too often entrenched in the “throwaway” culture that is indifferent towards both the environment and people.”

The pope also praised the McDonald’s Corporation, asserting that they, too, “have abolished plastic and use only recyclable paper, for everything.”

“These are steps, real steps that we have to continue,” he added.

Francis argued that the Paris Climate Conference in 2015 had been a “very constructive meeting” because it was so “high level,” yet after Paris, “I am concerned.”

When it comes to saving the environment and protecting nature, “the impact of the choices and actions made in this current decade will be felt for thousands of years,” he contended.

