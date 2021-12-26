BREITBART:

Pope Francis once again failed to mention the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China Saturday in his annual virtual tour of injustices around the world.

In his Christmas Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) message the pope gave a shout out to the people of Syria, “who for more than a decade have experienced a war that has resulted in many victims and an untold number of displaced persons.”

He drew attention to Iraq, “which still struggles to recover from a lengthy conflict,” and urged his hearers to “listen to the cry of children arising from Yemen, where an enormous tragedy, overlooked by everyone, has silently gone on for years, causing deaths every day.”

As he does every year, the pontiff also recalled “the continuing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians that drag on without a resolution, with ever more serious social and political consequences.”

Francis turned people’s gaze to “Bethlehem, the place of Jesus’ birth, which is experiencing hardship also from the economic repercussions of the pandemic, preventing pilgrims from visiting the Holy Land and adversely affecting the life of the people.”

