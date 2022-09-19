An Ontario High School has come to the defense of its transgender shop teacher who went viral last week after wearing cartoonishly large fake breasts with prominently protruding nipples and skimpy clothing to school.

The videos captured by students show the fetishistic displays of the male teacher’s massive prosthetic breasts while he uses shop equipment and lectures the class.

The videos and images are so ridiculous that there was confusion as to whether the teacher was part of a comedy sketch or if the whole thing was a hoax, but backlash ensued when it became apparent that the teacher’s vulgar displays were real.

But the Oakville Trafalgar High School (OTHS) emailed a statement to parents over the weekend defending the teacher’s employment status, citing “inclusivity.”

“We are aware of discussion on social media and in the media regarding Oakville Trafalgar High School. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to our community that we are committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff,” the email reads.

“We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socioeconomic circumstances or body type/size.”

