Woke NYC bookstore lures hordes of strung-out junkies with freebies: ‘Zombie apocalypse’

A woke Lower East Side bookstore is bringing fear and loathing to the neighborhood by luring hordes of drug addicts to their storefront with clothes, hygiene products, food and drinks — and even a bathroom where they can shoot up, neighbors told The Post.

Since Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore opened their doors on Suffolk Street in April 2021, the block between Delancey and Rivington streets has transformed into “a zombie apocalypse,” with strung-out drug addicts smoking crack, fentanyl and injecting junk into their arms in broad daylight — all just a stone’s throw away from a preschool, exasperated residents said.

“I’d never seen heroin in my life before, and [now] I see it every day and my kids see it,” said Jason Jones, 47, who’s lived on the block for 18 years with his wife and 12- and 14-year-old kids.

“The bookstore has created chaos while being a magnet for people that want to do drugs and hangout without any pressure in this neighborhood — and it’s also attracted drug dealers,” Jones continued.

