The State Department on Tuesday expressed concerns over the makeup of the new interim Afghan government announced by the Taliban, including the lack of female leaders and the past actions of some of those appointed to top posts. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement shared with The Hill that although the Taliban “has presented this as a caretaker cabinet,” the U.S. “will judge the Taliban by its actions, not words.” “We have made clear our expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government,” the spokesperson added. The Taliban are going to transform Afghanistan into a Muslim caliphate where women will have no rights and destroy every piece of western culture in the next few years! But in this whole hell, there is one thing that the Taliban are doing right and that’s removing the signs of the “woke culture” who believed or not it made it to the streets of Afghanistan. The American government spend a lot of money to create more than 2,200 murals across the country addressing everything from the killing of George Floyd to every other “woke” culture event. Many of the street art pieces have been painted over, replaced by drab propaganda slogans as the Taliban reimpose their austere vision on Afghanistan. The mural dedicated to George Floyd, which has the words ‘I can’t breathe’ written in English and who’s death sparked Black Lives Matter protests in the US, was also removed.

