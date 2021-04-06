The Washington Times:

Moreover, Colorado requires voter identification — just like Georgia — and only has 15 days of early voting compared to Georgia’s 17 days! So much for the MLB taking a strict stand against mandatory voter identification rules, one of the key objections to Georgia’s new law.

Major League Baseball is so woke it ripped their All-Star Game from one of the largest minority communities in America and gave it to a less diverse city in a state that has more restrictive elections. And it was all over a bill that has a plurality of support by Americans.

Insanity.

Atlanta, where the game was supposed to be held, is 51% Black and 46% of all businesses are minority-owned. Denver, where the game has been relocated to, is 76% White, and only 23% of all businesses are minority-owned. The 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland generated $65 million in regional economic activity — monies that will be redistributed to a primarily white and wealthy community from the hands of a predominately black one.

What’s also absurd is the American public overwhelmingly supports an ID requirement for absentee voting — which Georgia’s new law requires. That latest YouGov/The Economist poll found that Americans support requiring a photo ID in order to vote absentee, 53 percent to 28 percent. And according to FiveThirtyEight, “Georgians are even more supportive: 74 percent of registered voters in the UGA/AJC poll backed requiring voters to include a copy of their photo ID or other documentation in order to vote by mail. Only 22 percent were opposed.”

