Woke Los Angeles DA George Gascon ‘packing’ his office with former public defenders: sources

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón has hired a crack team of ex-defense attorneys for his prosecutor’s office and some are getting serious criminals out of jail early, sources tell The Post.

Insiders at the DA’s office say the Resentencing Unit — formed in 2021 — is now packed with staff who used to be on the opposite side of the court, which they say provides a host of problems.

They also charge the unit has been taking capital and life-without-parole cases and re-sentencing the defendants without informing victims or their families.

“In a word, it’s disgusting,” said one prosecutor who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation.

“That’s not to say every single case is bad or there’s no case that shouldn’t be re-sentenced. However, as a whole, the unit is supervised by former public defenders and their obvious push is to get people out of custody as soon as possible.”

READ MORE