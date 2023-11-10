‘Woke’ Joint Chiefs Chair General Brown Pressures Israel to Give Up on Eliminating Hamas

Newly-confirmed Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. is pressuring Israel to give up on the idea of eliminating the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, claiming a prolonged war risks turning more of the Palestinian population into terrorists.

Gen. Brown, whose nomination stalled amid concerns about his “woke” record — including support for Black Lives Matter radicals and racial promotions in the military — expressed skepticism despite rapid Israeli gains on the ground against Hamas.

