Woke hiking groups in Oregon are creating segregated hiking paths for people of color so they won’t have to worry about encountering someone who might be “prejudiced.”

100 Percent Fed Up reports – A black actor with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival named Tyrone Wilson goes hiking on his days off, acting as a volunteer hike leader. Wilson is one of the founders of ‘Unlikely Hikers,’ ‘OutGrown,’ and ‘People of Color Outdoors.’

Unlikely Hikers is described on its website as a “diverse, anti-racist, body-liberating outdoor community featuring the underrepresented outdoors person.” It is a group for “adventurers who are plus-size & fat, Black, Indigenous, People of Color, queer, trans and non-binary, disabled, neurodivergent, and beyond.”

According to Oregon Live, Wilson’s groups “want to make recreational public land feel more welcoming to people who are more afraid of encountering a person with a prejudice than a mountain lion.”

