The stupid and fascist assault on Gone with the Wind marches on, this time with a trigger warning on the famous novel.

Because readers might find the book—lol—“hurtful or indeed harmful,” U.K. publisher Pan MacMillan is slapping the 1936 best-seller with the equivalent of a warning label:

The text of this book remains true to the original in every way and is reflective of the language and period in which it was originally written. We want to alert readers that there may be hurtful or indeed harmful phrases and terminology that were prevalent at the time this novel was written and which are true to the context of the historical setting of this novel. Pan Macmillan believes changing the text to reflect today’s world would undermine the authenticity of the original, so has chosen to leave the text in its entirety. This does not, however, constitute an endorsement of the characterisation, content or language used.

Someone named Philippa Gregory—a white woman, naturally—will also add a foreword that lays out the “white supremacist” aspects of the story.

I sure hope I live long enough to watch history throw back its head and laugh at these pious, uptight, fascist fools.

I’m all for disclosure. I’ve never had any problem with parental warnings or labels on movies or music. There’s nothing wrong with informing people that there’s “nudity” or “mature content.” Fair enough. But these morons are going well beyond that.

