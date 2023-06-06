People have begun to notice that the Woke Fascists have censored The French Connection (1971), which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

The fascist culprit is almost certainly the child groomers at Disney.

About ten minutes into William Friedkin’s masterpiece, while the characters of Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle (Gene Hackman) and Buddy “Cloudy” Russo (Roy Scheider) are being established, the narcotics detectives exchange the following dialogue:

Doyle: You dumb guinea.

Cloudy: How the hell did I know he had a knife?

Doyle: Never trust a ni**er.

Cloudy: He coulda been white.

Doyle: Never trust anyone.

This happens after a long day after a black drug pusher slashes Russo.

A commenter over at Hollywood Elsewhere noticed the censorship while watching the urban classic (#20 on my all-time list)on the Criterion Channel, a streaming platform (ironically) dedicated to preserving old and new classic films. Jeff Wells, who runs Hollywood Elsewhere, checked it out and found that the Criterion Channel is indeed running a censored version.

