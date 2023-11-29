Woke books bought for huge advances by ‘inexperienced’ editors hired post-George Floyd have FLOPPED

Woke books that were bought for huge advances by ‘inexperienced’ editors have flopped commercially, insiders say.’Ideological fanatics’ allowing their politics to dictate professional decisions have seen profits slump, according to industry experts.Among the works responsible for huge losses is the once hotly anticipated memoir by the actor Elliot Page about his journey transitioning. ‘Pageboy’ received a $3 million advance but has sold just 68,000 copies.Industry standards suggest for publishers paying roughly $7 per book sold is considered a good deal, according to insiders talking to The Free Press.It means that even books that sell tens of thousands of copies such as Page’s can still tank commercially.

Other recent ‘woke’ flops are Carolyn Ferrell’s ‘Dear Miss Metropolitan.’ The novel was acquired in a deal estimated to be worth more than $250,000, but has shifted just 3,163 copies since it was published in 2021. ‘Lucky Red’ by Claudia Cravens has sold around 3,500 copies despite commanding a $500,000 advance. Other recent ‘woke’ flops are Carolyn Ferrell’s ‘Dear Miss Metropolitan’ described by the New York Times as ‘a story of three young girls, Black and biracial, who are kidnapped and thrown into the basement of a decaying house in Queens.’

