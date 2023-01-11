The woke Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards is such a ratings failure it’s moving over to YouTube.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!

The spin here is hilarious:

Ahead of the SAG nominations announcement, this year’s 29th ceremony will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Furthermore, thanks to a new multi-year partnership, the SAG Awards will stream live globally on the platform starting in 2024. “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Oh, yeah, I bet you’re thrilled right down to your little, broken, perverted, woke heart.

Since 1998, the formerly-prestigious SAG Awards have been simulcasted on two national cable networks, TNT and TBS.

This year, the SAG Awards are on — lol — YouTube.

Well, that’s what happens when you turn what was an entertainment show into an insufferable woke lecture delivered by barely talented millionaire smugs who have nothing but contempt for the customers and an irrational desire to express that contempt.

In 2022, the SAG Awards attracted only 1.8 million viewers.

