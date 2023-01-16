NY Post

Even some kin of Coretta Scott King hate the new $10 million sculpture just dedicated to her and her iconic civil-rights-leader husband in Boston — with a cousin claiming it “looks like a penis.” The massive bronze piece, titled “The Embrace,” features two sets of arms holding each other, an artistic interpretation of the classic photo of Coretta and hubby Martin Luther King Jr. hugging after he won the Nobel Peace Price in 1964. “The mainstream media … was reporting on it like it was all beautiful, ’cause they were told they had to say that,” Seneca Scott, Coretta’s cousin, told The Post by phone Sunday, referring to the new artwork in The Boston Commons. “But then when it came out, a little boy pointed out — ‘That’s a penis!’ and everyone was like, ‘Yo, that’s a big old dong, man,” said the 43-year-old Oakland, Calif., resident. “If you had showed that statute to anyone in the ’hood, they’d have been like, ‘No, absolutely not.’ “

