Twitter suspended former Army Ranger and Benghazi hero Kris Paronto over the weekend for mocking former President Barack Obama and liberals after another Twitter account claimed that Obama killed Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The incident happened after a far-left Twitter account told Robert J. O’Neill — the Navy SEAL who is credited with killing bin Laden — that it was Obama who killed the Islamic terrorist. “OMG ??!! Did you just tell the guy who Shot Bin Laden that @BarackObama did it ?? BWAHAHAHA. Thank you for verifying that BHusseinObama worship and TDS causes liberalists to skip retard and go straight to potato. #YouAreAnIdiot #NeverGoFullRetard” Shortly after writing the tweet, Twitter forced Paronto to delete the tweet and suspended his account

