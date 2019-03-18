SKY NEWS:

Moroccan model Imane Fadil, who testified against the former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi during his “bunga bunga” trial, has died.

Italian authorities have opened an investigation into her mysterious death after she was admitted to hospital in Milan with “severe stomach pains” in February.

When she went into hospital she told friends and her lawyer that she had been poisoned.

Ms Fadil, 33, died on 1 March but her death was not reported until Friday.

Speaking about her death, Milan chief prosecutor Francesco Greco said: “The doctors have not identified with any certainty any pathology which can explain the death.”

Ms Greco added that there were “several anomalies” in Ms Fadil’s medical records.

In a statement, Humanitas, a medical school in Italy, said toxicology tests on Ms Fadil showed “a mix of radioactive substances”, but full autopsy results are yet to be confirmed.