NEW YORK POST:

Even on its own terms, the media’s Get-Trump project has proved a monumental failure. If the blob of blue-checkmark Twitteri wanted to help President Trump portray the latest impeachment push as a partisan witch hunt, they couldn’t have done a better job than they are now.

Consider the latest example: On Sunday, CBS’ venerable “60 Minutes” program reported on Twitter that “the government whistleblower who set off the impeachment inquiry of President Trump is under federal protection because they fear for their safety.” The explosive news seemed to vindicate his opponents’ darkest fantasies about the president: Of course, Trump would physically threaten a whistleblower, much as the Corleone family would deal with a snitch.

“The whistleblower is being protected from the executive branch of his or her own government,” fretted Aaron Rupar of Vox. “That’s not quite right,” The Atlantic’s David Frum chimed in. “The whistleblower is also at risk from the private citizen supporters the president incites to violence.”