It’s too late to do anything about China. The contest for global supremacy is over. Beijing now sets the pace—economically, politically, even militarily—and there’s nothing for America to do but accept China’s inevitable victory.

Whether that’s true or not, it’s the message coming out of President Joe Biden’s Washington. A raft of appointees with alarming ties to Chinese state institutions, including China’s spy services, suggests that much of the U.S. ruling establishment just wants to get paid.

Since Barack Obama’s first term, the Democratic Party has served as the vehicle for a U.S.-based oligarchy comprising big tech, finance, manufacturing, and the media and entertainment industries, which sees Chinese labor and markets as the core of their businesses and is therefore dependent on the good graces of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Donald Trump promised to decouple U.S. national interests from those of China, but now that he’s gone from the White House, America’s China Class rules Washington, D.C., uncontested.

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the Senate to advance Biden’s nominee Colin Kahl for undersecretary of defense for policy, the No. 3 job at the Pentagon.

What most concerned Republican senators during Kahl’s confirmation hearing was his paranoia-laden social media presence, in which he pushed the Russiagate conspiracy theory and claimed that Israel was trying to sucker the United States into war with Iran.

What is more disturbing, though, is the last job Kahl held in the private sector. Starting in 2018, Kahl co-directed the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford’s Freeman Spogli Institute, which also runs the Stanford Center at Peking University.

According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Peking University “is designated high risk for its involvement in defense research and links to China’s nuclear weapons program.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says that Peking University has been a recruiting ground for Chinese intelligence officers targeting American students, while its professors and students have penetrated U.S. institutions and industries.

In fact, Peking University’s role in subverting the United States through academic exchanges with universities like Stanford is so vital that its head is the former chief of Beijing’s State Security Bureau, responsible for espionage and counterespionage. It’s not clear why the Biden team wants its head of defense policy to be a man who drew his salary from an outfit with links to a Chinese espionage operation, unless the administration’s chief national security interest is to grease the rails for China’s rise.

